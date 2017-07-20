Sampdoria starlet nears Inter switch

After seeing a move to Juventus collapse, Sampdoria starlet Patrik Schick looks set to join Inter.

The Czech striker failed his medical with the Bianconeri, and as a result the Turin side opted not to finalize the deal.

That’s opened the door for Inter to swoop in, and La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Nerazzurri have agreed to sign Schick for €30 million.

The fee will be paid over the next three years, though the deal is dependant on the youngster passing his medical which are expected to take place in mid to late August.

While Schick has yet to agree to the deal, it’s believed Inter have offered a contract worth €1.8m over the next five years – the same terms Juve offered.

Last season the striker netted 13 goals in 35 appearances for Sampdoria.

