Sevilla back in for Inter’s Jovetic

Inter striker Stevan Jovetic could return to Sevilla after the recent departure of Vitolo to Atletico Madrid.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Spanish side, netting seven times in 22 appearances.

Sevilla failed to exercise their €14 million option to make the move permanent, instead opting to try and lower the fee to no avail.

However those talks have already resumed according to AS as they report Vitolo’s move to Atletico Madrid means Los Rojiblancos will make a new bid for the Montenegrin in the near future.

Jovetic has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Inter since joining the club in 2015.

