Spalletti: I’m not telling lies about Perisic

After Ivan Perisic left Inter’s training camp over the weekend, coach Luciano Spalletti insisted there was no market-related motives behind it.

The Croatian international is well liked by former Nerazzurri boss Jose Mourinho, who has consistently been linked with a move to bring the winger to Manchester United.

Fuel was added to the fire of that speculation when Perisic departed Inter’s Riscone training camp on Saturday morning but Spalletti explained that a dental abscess was the cause of his departure.

“Perisic had a [health] problem and that is the truth,” he told the media before the Beneamata departed for China as part of their summer tour. “There is no advantage for me to tell lies about it. I’m not lying.

“I think it is only right that our fans know the truth about it. At this time, he is now with us.”

The former Wolfsburg man was part of the travelling party and has departed for Asia with the Nerazurri, despite the constant rumours regarding a move to the Red Devils.