Spalletti anticipating tough debut season at Inter

Inter will have their work cut out for them to qualify for the Champions League next season, new coach Luciano Spalletti has acknowledged.

The former Roma boss is the man who is charged with bringing the Biscione back into Europe’s premier club competition for the first time since the 2011/12 campaign, when they were eliminated by Marseille in the round of 16.

Spalletti is relishing the opportunity to end that barren run but does know the difficulty of the task that awaits them in doing so.

“We want to try to put a smile on our fans faces this season,” he said via a fans’ Q&A on Facebook. “Some teams have already strengthened a great deal during the off season and that means the league will be tough with so much quality around.

“Our aim is to compete for a place in next season’s Champions League but there will be five, six or seven teams who will all be in the running to do that too.”

Spalletti and Inter’s preparations for the new campaign will take place with a number of pre-season fixtures in China and Singapore as part of their summer tour.