Sparta Prague close in on Napoli misfit

Napoli midfielder Emanuele Giaccherini is set to bring his difficult spell at the Stadio San Paolo to an end by joining Czech club Sparta Prague.

The Italian international struggled to cement a regular place in the first team at Napoli after arriving from Sunderland last summer, having only made one starting appearance in all competitions during his maiden campaign.

In search of first team football, Giaccherini is set to join former Inter coach Andrea Stramaccioni at Sparta in a deal worth €1 million, according to Radio CRC.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old is set to sign a three-year contract, as the Rudi look to improve on last season’s disappointing third-place finish in the Czech First League.

Giaccherini, who represented Italy at the two most recent European Championships, arrived at Napoli off the back of a promising loan spell with Bologna.

However, his failure to make any impact this term has seen Maurizio Sarri’s side seek to cut their losses on him.