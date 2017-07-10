Japanese club in talks over move for Roma icon Totti

The president of Japanese second division club Tokyo Verdy has admitted that he is hoping to seal the signing of former Roma captain Francesco Totti.

After 25 seasons at the Giallorossi, Totti departed the Stadio Olimpico with an emotional send off following the conclusion of the final Serie A fixture of last season, against Genoa in May.

However, the veteran forward refused to confirm whether he would retire from football, and Tokyo Verdy president Hideyuki Hanyu insisted that his own club were the only playing option Totti would consider.

“We are in talks with Totti’s agent to sign him,” Hanyu claimed at a press conference following Tokyo Verdy’s J. League 2 draw at home to Okayama on Saturday.

“He told me that Totti has two options, either to stay in Rome [as a Roma director] or come and join us. He will not go to the United States, even though Miami FC and LA Galaxy wanted him.

“Totti needs to consider everything, but we are hoping that he might be able to play for us as early as 22 July, in our match against Kamatamare Sanuki.”

The former Italy international, who will turn 41 in September, scored 307 goals in 786 appearances for Roma, and lifted the 2001 Scudetto with the capital club.