Torino adamant AC Milan target is going nowhere

AC Milan may have to move on from their attempts to land Andrea Belotti after Torino President Urbano Cairo made it clear he wants to keep the striker.

The Granata star is on the Rossoneri’s radar as they look to complete their stunning transfer market with a big signing.

However Cairo isn’t willing to let his €100 million man go, and he’s confident the striker won’t cause a stir in order to leave Torino.

“The goal is to keep Belotti, thus making him like a new signing,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “I think it’s a good thing for us and him as I really want him to stay.

“We want to keep all of our good players. Belotti is a good, serious guy and I am certain there won’t be any problems, unlike last season with [Nikola] Maksimovic.”

Belotti netted 28 goals in 38 appearances for Torino last season.

