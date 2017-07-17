Totti named new Roma director

Roma have announced Francesco Totti will remain with the club as a director, officially bringing an end to his playing career.

The 40-year-old played his final game against Genoa on May 28, but he will continue to be part of the Lupi family – an association that originally began in 1989.

“I will start with the last day of my playing career, on May 28 2017,” he stated in an interview with Roma TV.

“For me it was an historic day, an important one, a day that for me was extremely emotional. The reception I got will always be with me.

“It is difficult to explain to the fans the sensations and the emotions that I had on that day.

“The first part is over, that of a player, and now begins another important assignment as a director, where hopefully I can have a similar impact as I did on the pitch.”

However Totti admitted he wasn’t ready to call it quits earlier this year.

“I think that was perhaps clear: I never wanted that game, or that day, to finish,” he added. “For me it was hugely significant, really important and very emotional.

“It’s been 25 years and more of a beautiful relationship with Roma.

“The football pitch has given me so much, and I have tried to give everything and more back for the people who day after day have shown me so much love.”

Totti did make it clear that he was looking forward to his new role, though he knows he will need some time to settle into the position.

“I start at the beginning, now goes a new phase and a new adventure,” he added.

“I have had this time to thing about things, to reflect and truly decide that I am ready to continue serving this team, day after day, with calmness and confidence, to learn the role and add something new above all.

“I will try to be available in 360 degress, from the youth sector to the President. Then it is normal that it will take a while – six months, a year, two years, I don’t know – to truly find my real and best role.”

