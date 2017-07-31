Valencia continue push for Inter defender

Inter defender Jeison Murillo remains a top transfer target for Valencia, who want to land the Colombian for coach Marcelino.

The 25-year-old has already featured for the likes of Granada and Las Palmas in Spain, and Los Che are keen to bring him back to La Liga this summer.

Plaza Deportiva reports Murillo would be willing to join Valencia as Marcelino is a big fan of the Nerazzurri man, though it’s now up to the Spanish side to meet Inter’s demands.

The Nerazzurri are asking for €15 million for the defender, however the Spanish side have only offered €11m so far.

Inter have shown with the likes of Ivan Perisic and Stevan Jovetic that they won’t let players go unless their demands are met, meaning Murillo won’t be going anywhere until an improved bid is made.

Last season the Colombian netted one goal in 34 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

