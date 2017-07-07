Valencia consider swoop for Inter flop

Geoffrey Kondogbia’s miserable spell at Inter could be drawing to a close, as Valencia are weighing up a move for the midfielder.

The France international arrived at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to much fanfare two years ago following a €35 million transfer from Monaco, but has failed to match those early expectations.

With Inter ready to cut their losses on the 24-year-old, Spanish outfit Valencia have emerged as a possible destination, according to Superdeporte.

However, a potential stumbling block to any move could arise in the form of Inter’s demands for Kondogbia, with the Nerazzurri determined to recoup as much of the fee that they paid to Monaco as possible.

Kondogbia has scored twice in 56 appearances for Inter, and was unable to prevent the Biscione from failing to qualify for European competition this season.

Should he indeed sign for Valencia, it would represent a return to Spanish football after a previous spell with Sevilla in 2012-13.