Valero completes Inter move

Fiorentina have confirmed that midfielder Borja Valero has been sold to Inter.

The 32-year-old has already joined his new teammates for pre-season training after completing his medical on Monday morning.

While the financial details of the move haven’t been revealed, it’s believed Fiorentina will receive €5.5 million plus bonuses which could see the deal rise to €7m.

“ACF Fiorentina announces it has sold, outright, the rights to Borja Valero Iglesias to FC Internazionale Milano,” a statement read on the Viola’s website.

“Fiorentina thanks Borja for the five wonderful years together and wishes the Spanish midfielder the best of luck in a personal and professional sense.”

Last season Valero netted two goals in 39 appearances for Fiorentina.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!