Vecino lands ahead of Inter move

Fiorentina midfielder Matias Vecino is set to join Inter after landing in Milan ahead of his medical.

The Uruguayan will move to the Nerazzurri for €24 million after the Viola confirmed the Beneamata would activate the release clause in the midfielder’s contract.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Vecino will sign a four-year contract worth €3m a season, while the deal will be made official on Tuesday once a medical is completed.

The midfielder will become Inter’s fourth signing of the summer alongside Daniele Padelli, Milan Skriniar and Borja Valero – with the latter also joining from Fiorentina.

Last season Vecino netted four goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for the Viola.

