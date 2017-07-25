Verona president stunned by Cassano retirement

Hellas Verona President Maurizio Setti admits he was left stunned by Antonio Cassano’s decision to retire.

The 35-year-old joined the Gialloblu earlier this month, his first contract since being released by Sampdoria in January.

Soon after signing Cassano flirted with the idea of retiring before going back on his decision. However the Bari native has changed his mind once again, and his decision to hang up his boots was not well received by Setti.

“I am astonished by what I’ve learned about Cassano’s apparent lack of motivation,” he told the Gialloblu’s official website.

“While the player is still contracted to the Gialloblu, I’d like to say that the group comes before the the individual or any player.

“Verona is a historic and passionate club that deserves consideration and respect. As far as we are concerned, we’ll keep working to make this team capable to fight for our goals.”

Last season Verona finished second in Serie B with 74 points.

