Verratti hires Raiola as new agent

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti has announced Mino Raiola will now represent him as his agent.

The Italian has been linked with a move to Barcelona all summer, however should a deal go through it won’t be because of Donato Di Campli – his former agent.

“I announce with immediate effect that the only person authorized to represent my sporting interests is Mino Raiola,” Verratti wrote on his Instagram account.

“Thank you to Di Campli for the excellent work put in until now. I want to reiterate my profound and unchanging esteem [for him].”

Raiola is known for brokering moves for such clients as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Mario Balotelli.