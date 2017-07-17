Zaccardo searches for new club on LinkedIn

Former Italy international Cristian Zaccardo isn’t ready to retire after posting an ad on LinkedIn in an attempt to find a new club.

The 35-year-old played for Vicenza last season, however his contract was terminated by mutual consent after the Biancorossi were relegated to Lega Pro.

As a result he’s made it clear on LinkedIn that he is still looking to continue his playing career.

“I canceled the contract that tied me to Vicenza until June 2018,” he wrote in Italian and English.

“I’m currently an unattached footballer. I’m still good physically and I could play at a high level for another two years.

“Whoever signs me will be making a great deal. I am a serious and strong footballer!”

Zaccardo famously scored an own goal against the USA during the 2006 World Cup, a tournament Italy would go on to win.

