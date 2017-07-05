Zanetti hints at interest in PSG winger

Inter could be tempted into making a move for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel Di Maria, the club’s vice-president Javier Zanetti acknowledged.

The Argentine has been linked strongly with a move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in recent weeks, leading to the former Nerazzurri captain being quizzed on a potential big-money arrival.

Although he refused to confirm whether or not an offer would be made, he did suggest that it is the kind of acquisition that the club are looking to make.

“I don’t want to go into details about Di Maria but let’s see what happens,” he told Radio Nacional. “All I will say is that the idea is to build a great team.

“That is our goal, to form a competitive side and we will do what we can. The goal for Inter is to put together a great team and return to being one of the great protagonists in the division.”

The Argentina international joined the Ligue 1 outfit in the summer of 2015 after failing to impress during a solitary season in English football with Manchester United.