10 things you didn’t know about Federico Bernardeschi

Following in the footsteps of icon Roberto Baggio, Federico Bernardeschi has completed his controversial move from Fiorentina to Juventus.

The Bianconeri parted with €40 million to land the winger from their bitter rivals, and Bernardeschi has become the highest profile player to leave Florence for Juventus since Baggio in 1990.

Bernardeschi is a product of Fiorentina’s youth system and already a full Italian international, but here are some surprising facts that you may not have known about the 23-year-old.