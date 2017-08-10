10 things you didn’t know about Federico Bernardeschi
Following in the footsteps of icon Roberto Baggio, Federico Bernardeschi has completed his controversial move from Fiorentina to Juventus.
The Bianconeri parted with €40 million to land the winger from their bitter rivals, and Bernardeschi has become the highest profile player to leave Florence for Juventus since Baggio in 1990.
Bernardeschi is a product of Fiorentina’s youth system and already a full Italian international, but here are some surprising facts that you may not have known about the 23-year-old.
Making waves in Serie B
Bernardeschi announced himself to Italian football with a sparkling loan spell at Serie B promotion contenders Crotone in 2013/14.
Shipped out by Fiorentina to garner first-team experience, the 19-year-old registered 12 goals and impressed sufficiently for Crotone to buy 50% of contract.
His starring moment came in a dogged battle against fellow play-off hopefuls Virtus Lanciano, as Bernardeschi curled home a smart free-kick to seal a 1-0 win.
The three points would prove crucial come the end of the campaign, as it was all that separated Crotone from Lanciano in qualifying for a play-off spot.