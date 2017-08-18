5 youngsters you may not have heard of, who could light up Serie A this season

Serie A has held a reputation for being something of a retirement home for players nearing the end of their careers, but recent seasons have proven that stereotype to be outdated.

There is a new generation of stars – Italian or otherwise – coming through in Serie A at the moment and while there are already some established youngsters, there are plenty more ready to make a name for themselves in 2017/18.

This list is by no means exhaustive or the best five young talents in Italy and won’t include Gianluigi Donnarumma, Franck Kessie et al, but rather five that might otherwise be overlooked by people who don’t religiously follow Serie A.

To make the list players must be 21-years old or younger.