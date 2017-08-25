AC Milan get straightforward Europa League group

AC Milan have been drawn in something of a simple Europa League group, with Austria Wien, Rijeka and AEK Athens making up Group D.

Milan and AEK Athens have played four times previously, with the Greek side winning the last of them, 1-0 at home in the 2006/07 Champions League group stage. Milan had won 3-0 at home and also collected four points in the 1994/95 Champions League group stage, winning 2-1 at home after a 0-0 away draw.

Despite that, Milan eventually reached the final both times they played AEK Athens in European cups – Champions League 1995 and 2007, and they have yet to win the Europa League, or its previous incarnation, the UEFA Cup.

The Rossoneri will also make the short trip to Croatia to face Rijeka, and north-west to Vienna where Austria Wien await.