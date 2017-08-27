AC Milan have super Suso to thank for Cagliari win

A sublime free-kick from Suso gave AC Milan all three points as they edged out Cagliari 2-1 at the San Siro on Sunday evening.

Milan made a dream start to the contest breaking the deadlock after only 10 minutes through teenager Patrick Cutrone only for Joao Pedro to equalise shortly after the restart.

But with 20 minutes left on the clock, up stepped Suso with a curling free kick to make it two wins from two for the Rossoneri and send Cagliari crashing to a second straight loss.

After booking their place in the Europa League group stages and the round one victory at Crotone, Milan came out in confident mood and did not have to wait long for the opener.

On ten minutes, Suso delivered a teasing ball into the box from the right flank with man of the moment Cutrone in the right place at the right time to prod home from inside the penalty area.

Goal Cutrone! This kid is unstoppable ????? ( via: @semo33 ) pic.twitter.com/1eNFbpVYCT — MI Sez Semarang 010 (@MIsezSMG) August 27, 2017

Rossoblu heads did not drop though and shortly after the twenty minute mark they were desperately unlucky not to equalise with Sau seeing an effort come crashing against the post.

Milan were on the ropes and breathed a sigh of relief when a rasping long range effort from Brazilian trequartista Joao Pedro – booked earlier in the contest for diving – whistled off target.

Borini was then denied by Cragno following a lightning-fast Milan counter attack but it was the visitors who closed out the first half on the front as Farias watched a long range drive deflected out for a corner.

Cagliari’s efforts were eventually rewarded ten minutes into the second half, although they did get a helping hand from Kessie.

??????????| Cagliari hit back! 1-1 AC Milan’s defence all over the place and well deserved goal from the visitors. pic.twitter.com/tc9pxUW89g — Footy Scouted (@FootyScouted) August 27, 2017

The Ivorian was caught napping in possession on the edge of his penalty area allowing Cagliari to pounce before slotting home the equaliser courtesy of a cool finish from Joao Pedro.

To turn the tide, Milan brought on Biglia for his Rossoneri bow, replacing Calhanoglu who struggled to leave his mark on the game.

The Rossoneri gradually started to take control again but it was through a piece of Suso magic that they edged back in front.

The Spaniard celebrated his first call-up to the Spain squad in style by curling a peach of a free-kick past Cragno in front of the Curva Sud.

Golazo y asistencia de Suso. Sin palabras. ¡SUPER SUSO! pic.twitter.com/1crgOrdBBV — AC Milan ???????? (@ACMilanGoleador) August 27, 2017

Matters went from bad to worse for Cagliari who shortly afterwards had Joao Pedro stretchered off.

With Milan in the driving seat, Montella gave Kalinic his Milan debut coming on for Cutrone who was in turn given a standing ovation after making it four goals in all competitions this season.

Donnarumma was called into action late on performing a good save on Sau while Kessie had a goal ruled out but it had no bearing on the outcome of the match: after a whopping nine minutes of stoppage time, Milan were left celebrating a 2-1 victory.

MATCH FACTS