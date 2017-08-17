AC Milan on cruise control thanks to Borini and Antonelli

The gulf in quality between AC Milan and Shkëndija is there for all to see, as Fabio Borini and Luca Antonelli have added to the rout.

After a brace from Andre Silva and Riccardo Montolivo’s marker, the Italian duo are the latest Rossoneri players to find the back of the net against the Macedonian side.

Borini and Antonelli both tapped home from close range, making it 4-0 and then 5-0 respectively, all but assuring Milan will feature in the Europa League group stage even though there is still a return leg that has to be played on August 24.