AC Milan overcome Craiova to make Europa League playoff

AC Milan made light work of of Craiova thanks to a 2-0 win at the Stadio San Siro in their Europa League Third Qualifying Round match.

A one goal win in Romania took some of the pressure off Milan for the Thursday’s second leg and Giacomo Bonaventura settled any nerves the Rossoneri had with a early strike. Patrick Cutrone then doubled the lead just after half-time.

As a result, Milan go into Friday’s Europa League playoff draw, with the aim of reaching the competition’s group stage.

The match also saw a record crowd of 65,763 for a Europa League preliminary match, beating the previous high of 65,190 set when Borussia Dortmund played Wolfsberger AC in 2015.

The Rossoneri went on the offensive as they sought to kill of the tie early on and had the ball in the back of the net after just six minutes through Franck Kessie, who rifled in from distance, after Cutrone had forced a save from Nikolay Calancea. However, the young striker was initially in an offside position thus the goal was ruled out.

Three minutes later, Milan did get their goal thanks to Bonaventura. A poor clearance from Calancea saw the ball drop at the feet of the ex-Atalanta man, and he side-footed into the empty net.

There was a scare for the Rossoneri though, as an error by Bonaventura allowed Mitrita to bear down on goal, but his drive was well saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

At the other end, Milan looked to extend their lead. First Ricardo Rodriguez had a shot stopped by Calancea, then Andrea Conti fired wide, after the Craiova parried a Suso shot from distance.

Not long after the break, as Cutrone bundled the ball into the back of the net following a Rodriguez cross, though the ball did come off a Craiova defender before reaching the Milan striker.

New signings Andre Silva and Hakan Calhanoglu almost combined for a third, with a latter delivering for the former, who headed inches wide.

Calhanoglu then sent in a tantalising cross for M’Baye Niang, though his header was spectacularly saved by the outstretched hand of Calancea.

Next up for AC Milan is a friendly against Real Betis in Catania on Thursday, August 9.

AC Milan: G. Donnarumma; Conti, Zapata, Musacchio, Rodriguez; Kessie, Locatelli, Bonaventura (Borini, min. 81); Suso (Calhanoglu, min. 65), Cutrone (Andre Silva, min. 71), Niang

Craiova: Calancea; Tiago, Kelic, Dimitrov, Spahija; Bancu, Rossi (Mateiu, min. 46), Zlatinski; Mitrita (Barbut, min. 83), Baluta (Roman, min. 65), Vagenin.

Goals: Bonaventura, min. 9, Cutrone, min 51 for Milan

Referee: Nikola Popov (Bulgaria) | Attendance: 65,763