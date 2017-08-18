Serie A 2017/18: AC Milan Season Preview

After a summer of massive investment the likes of which hasn’t been witnessed in Serie A for quite some time, there is understandable optimism surrounding AC Milan.

Having finished outside the top five for each of the past four seasons, expectations are high that the Rossoneri will not only end that disappointing run, but mount a serious challenge at the top of the table.

When you spend over €150 million in one transfer window – so far – that is always going to be the case, but it should come with a note of serious caution.

Last season, there were notable improvements under Vincenzo Montella at the San Siro as he led the side to their highest finish since the 2012-13 campaign, but they still ended up in sixth.

While they have spent heavily to improve the squad, it is undoubtedly going to take time for Montella to find his feet with such a large influx of new players.

Signing proven Serie A talents such as Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Conti and Lucas Biglia is a wise move as there should be a much smaller adjustment period, and all three look to be improvements on the men who occupied their respective positions last year.

Left-back Ricardo Rodriguez offers not only a sound option defensively but is a potent dead ball threat, although the Rossoneri’s market moves when it comes to strengthening in attack do leave a little to be desired.

Goals were a problem for Milan last season. Of the teams who finished in the top 10 last season, only Sampdoria scored fewer goals and the Diavolo’s attempts to solve this issue are underwhelming.

A lot of money – almost €40m – has been spent on Andre Silva, but he has less than 18 months of experience at the top level despite a decent scoring record, it seems a very big risk on Milan’s part, while Sunderland were only too happy to see the back of the underwhelming Fabio Borini.

If Montella can find a way to make up the considerable gulf in goals between his side and Serie A’s top three, it could be an exciting season given talents like Gianluigi Donnarumma, Conti, Bonucci, Alessio Romagnoli and Rodriguez should create a sound defensive outfit.

But big questions do remain about how wisely they splurged during the summer and if they don’t manage to hit the ground running, patience could wear thin very quickly.