AC Milan trounce Shkendija in Europa League action

The Europe League group stage are all but certain for AC Milan after they hammered Macedonian outfit Shkëndija 6-0 at the San Siro on Thursday.

Andre Silva opened his account with the Rossoneri after just 13 minutes, while Riccardo Montolivo doubled the advantage 12 minutes later. The Portuguese starlet added a second, while Fabio Borini and Luca Antonelli found the back of the net after the restart.

Montolivo capped off the dominant night for Milan by firing home his second with five minutes remaining to give the home side a huge – and likely insurmountable – advantage heading into the second leg of the playoff round tie, which is scheduled for August 24.

Here’s a look at the best pictures from Thursday’s match.