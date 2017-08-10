Analysis: Could Giovanni Simeone become a 20+ goal striker?

Following in the footsteps of a legendary father is a difficult endeavour for any young player and few ever make a success of it. There are notable exceptions to that rule, including Paolo Maldini, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kasper Schmeichel. But the vast majority fail to get anywhere close to emulating the successes of their famous fathers. Another exception to the rule could be emerging in Serie A, however, as Giovanni Simeone enjoyed a magnificent breakout season at Genoa in the previous campaign. It is still early days, the jury is very much out and he could become another Devante Cole or Alex Bruce rather than a Paolo Maldini, but the signs are very positive.

Diego Simeone is a true great of the modern game, not just as a player but as a manager. He is one of the most coveted bosses in world football thanks to the all guns blazing style he has fostered at Atletico Madrid, turning them into perennial title challengers despite operating on a shoestring budget compared to his rivals. He has led them to two Champions League finals and interrupted the duopoly of Real Madrid and Barcelona to claim an unlikely La Liga title. As a player he was similarly successful, winning the double in Spain with Atletico and in Italy with Lazio, along with the UEFA Cup at Inter. Simeone senior also earned more than 100 caps for the Argentinean national team, competing at three World Cups and winning two Copa America titles.

All in all, colossal shoes to fill. But the younger Simeone seems undaunted. He signed for Genoa last summer in a €3 million move from River Plate and that looks to be an absolute bargain. Simeone scored on his debut to earn the club a 1-1 draw with Pescara, and went on to bang in 12 goals in 29 games last season. That is a very good record indeed when you are playing for a side that is battling relegation. Genoa finished 16th in the end, just four points above the drop zone, and would surely have gone down were it not for Simeone’s goal scoring exploits. He was their top scorer and the man they looked to when they needed a flash of magic to secure vital points.

The highlight came on November 27, when Genoa took on Serie A leaders Juventus in a key game. He played with confidence throughout and put his side 1-0 up by finishing from six yards after Gianluigi Buffon parried his initial shot and then nodded in to make it 2-0 early on. Genoa grew in confidence and ended up pulling off a shock 3-1 win, with only a smart save from Buffon denying Simeone a hat-trick.

At just 22 years of age, time is also on his side and he has the potential to blossom into a real star. He has represented Argentina at under-20 level and was top scorer as the team won the 2015 South American Youth Football Championship. There is every reason he could go on to represent his country and develop into a striker capable of scoring 20-plus goals in Serie A. He blends power with elegance and has a great eye for goal, while his versatility is also a useful attribute. He is quick, possesses great movement and is decent in the air. And, as you would expect from Diego’s son, he is extremely tenacious and energetic, displaying ferocious desire to win the ball back for his team.

His form and potential have led Simeone to be linked with Premiership giants Tottenham, but it would be worth him staying in Serie A for at least another season or two. As talented as he is, there is no way he is going to walk into the Spurs side and immediately displace Golden Boot winner Harry Kane. His dad is a friend of Tottenham boss Mauricio Pocchetino, but the younger Simeone needs to go it alone. He would be wise to stay at Genoa and continue his development as the big fish in the small pond for a while longer.

An alternative would be to join another Serie A club, with Torino and Fiorentina rumoured to be interested in signing him, but on the proviso that he is the main man. Torino have Andrea Belotti leading their line and he scored 26 goals last season, so Simeone would not necessarily be an automatic starter there. Fiorentina have Nikola Kalinic, who bagged 15, and competition for a starting berth will always be fiercer when you join a bigger club. If you like to bet on football you will see that Genoa are 500/1 to win Serie A next season, while Fiorentina are just 66/1, so that would be a big step up in class. It could be just what he needs, but it would be a risk. Simeone would get far more chances at Fiorentina and could end up usurping Kalinic quite quickly, but that is dependent on him starting. He can certainly become a 20-plus goal scorer in Serie A, but he has to make the right decisions over the next couple of years to ensure he gets enough to game time to continue on an upward curve.

Belotti would be a good role model for Simeone. In 2015/16 he scored 12 times and stuck with Torino. His reward was a phenomenal season in 2016/17, where he scored 26 goals, and he has since been called up to the Italian national team and linked with a colossal transfer to one of Europe’s elite clubs. Simeone just needs to play his cards right and he could certainly mimic that success.

Author bio

Martin Green is an experienced sports writer and tipster. He has covered Serie A for many years.