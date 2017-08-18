Are Juventus ready to relinquish their crown? And who can take it from them…

Juventus are aiming to set a new Serie A all-time record in the upcoming season for the most consecutive league titles won.

The record currently stands at six, which they themselves hold for their current run, but in aiming to reach seven and set a perhaps insurmountable tally, they are set to face their most difficult challenge so far.

For much of the past six seasons, it hasn’t really been close for the Bianconeri in terms of a true challenge.

Their first and most recent wins on the run, they won the Scudetto by a four-point margin but in between, were simply much too good for their opponents.

Bookending 17-point gap successes against Roma in both 2013/14 and 2014/15 were nine-point wins over Napoli which added a nice sense of symmetry to the title picture, if nothing else.

However, things could be very different this time around. While it is much too early to start writing the Old Lady’s obituary, there are some small signs of cracks in the armour that will be a source of encouragement to the chasing pack.

They have lost one of the main stars of their recent success in one of the summer’s shock moves as Leonardo Bonucci, who was ever present for all of the Bianconeri’s title victories, departed for AC Milan.

Not only have they lost a defensive mainstay whose steady presence (and knack for the odd important goal too) has been a big part of their success, they have also strengthened a potential rival, even if it is perhaps too soon to acknowledge that the Diavolo will be genuine contenders.

He also leaves behind a defence that, while it continues to be impressive, is also ageing notably and it will be interesting to watch whether the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli show any signs of finally slowing down.

Although it is foolish to read too much into pre-season form or results, it will be of concern for Massimiliano Allegri that his side shipped 11 goals in five games, including a Supercoppa Italiana collapse.

That game is also something which may put an additional fire into their challengers’ bellies as the Bianconeri looked far from their usual invincible selves and although their commendable late fightback should be applauded, it was a big surprise to see them in such a position against a Lazio side who they have often put away with ease in recent years.

Their recruitment so far has also been solid but perhaps not as spectacular as fans who hoped they would build from a position of strength would want, putting them in place to perhaps go one better in Europe after another Champions League final heartbreak.

In addition, their prospective rivals also look better suited to put in a challenge to the Old Lady than they have in recent years.

Roma may be under a new coach in Eusebio Di Francesco and it could take them time to settle but he deserves this opportunity after years of sterling work at Sassuolo and their points tally of 87 last season would have been enough for top spot in three of Juve’s six successive title-winning seasons.

That could be enough to lift the Scudetto this season and if Di Francesco can find his feet early, things will get very interesting but the biggest threat may come from further south, where Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli could count themselves very unlucky not to finish second last year, being pipped by the Giallorossi in the final minutes of the previous campaign.

There is less uncertainty around them than the capital club and a full season of Arkadiusz Milik, who was frustratingly injured for them shortly after signing to replace Gonzalo Higuain, will be a big positive for a team who look very slick and dangerous.

Although their transfer business has been rather understated and does beg the question of whether they should have spent more to strengthen specific positions, they have importantly managed to keep their squad intact.

The league title could very well remain in Turin and it would not be a surprise if that proves to be the case but it does seem very likely that Serie A is set to be treated to an intriguing title race which will see the champions pushed to the bitter end in defence of their crown.