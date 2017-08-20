Atalanta v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Roma travel north to the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia in Bergamo to face last season’s surprise package Atalanta.

New Lupi coach Eusebio Di Francesco has put two new faces straight into the starting XI, with Aleksandar Kolarov and Gregoire Defrel both getting the nod.

However familiar faces in Radja Nainggolan, Daniele De Rossi and Kevin Strootman all man the middle of the park.

Meanwhile talisman Papu Gomez starts for the home side alongside Andrea Petagna.

