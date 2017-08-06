Bournemouth comeback to surprise Napoli

Bournemouth earned a surprising result against Napoli in Sunday evening’s friendly at the Vitality Stadium, coming back from a half-time deficit to secure a 2-2 draw.

The Italians dominated for the majority of the first half however were only able to capitilise on the one occasion, thanks to a Dries Mertens deflection from a Lorenzo Insigne shot.

Though a more confident looking Cherries outfit and fortunate rebound allowed Benik Afobe to grab an equaliser early in the second half before Simon Francis gave the home side a shock lead on 76 minutes, taking advantage of a Piotr Zielinski’s controversial loss of possession.

It was the Pole, however, that grabbed his revenge with seven minutes remaining, equalising to confirm a 2-2 draw.

From the outset, Napoli took complete control of possession, looking strong on the ball without threatening the final third in the opening ten minutes.

The Italians’ first major chance came from an eye-pleasing combination when Insigne chipped a ball over the defence for Callejon, who was able to chip the keeper with his back-heel only to see his effort cleared off the line.

Insigne was unsuccessful with multiple shots outside the box before Mertens was unable to take advantage of a through ball into the box, with Asmir Begovic effectively cutting off the opportunity.

Marek Hamsik came within inches of an opener with controlled left-foot shot floating just over the top-left corner before the Neapolitans pounced on an error from Begovic’s resulting goalkick, with Insigne’s shot deflecting off Mertens and into the goal for a 1-0 lead.

Napoli continued to mount the pressure on Bournemouth’s goal as half-time approached however Begovic was proving near-impossible to beat in goal, as Hamsik combined with Mertens on two occasions only for the Bosnian to deny them a second on both occasions.

As the whistle blew on 45 minutes, the home side may well have felt relieved to only be one goal down.

Though the second half saw a much improved and more confidant Cherries outfit, soon creating their first meaningful visits to the opposition half.

Another Insigne shot drew yet another Begovic reply, before the home-side shocked their more fancied opponents with an equaliser.

Max Gradel found himself with a half chance in the box and his shot enjoyed a fortunate rebound up off Hysaj’s boot and over Reina, allowing Afobe to head home, making it 1-1 after.

Bournemouth continued to rally forward, looking dangerous at times, as both teams went shot for shot at either end of the pitch.

Begovic continued to prove decisive, making two saves in quick succession, with Rog soon entering the field and forcing a strong save from a lowly drilled shot.

Meanwhile the Cherries also looked to provide Reina a more challenging half, with Lewis Cook’s effort sailing just wide of the post.

On 76 minutes, Max Gradel looked to have blatanly fouled Piotr Zielinski, however the referee waved play-on, allowing Francis to casually run onto the ball, dribble past Reina and slot home for a shock 2-1 lead.

As the home crowd grew increasingly vocal, Napoli continued to push forward despite the multitude of substitutions and on 83 minutes had an equaliser. Bournemouth failed to effectively clear from a cross, with the ball falling back for Zielinski who calmly side-footed the ball past Begovic and into the goal.

The score remained 2-2 at full-time, with Napoli left to rue their multitude of missed opportunities from the first half.