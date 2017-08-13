Buffon concedes clear penalty to give Lazio the advantage

Lazio struck first in the Supercoppa Italiana against Juventus on Sunday, with Gianluigi Buffon at the heart of the action.

Ciro Immobile found loads of space in behind the Bianconeri defence, only for the 39-year-old to take down his Azzurri teammate in the box, resulting in a penalty for the Biancoclesti.

La #Lazio ouvre le score très logiquement ! 1-0 penalty d’Immobile ! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/T6HwcJS8D4 — Calciomio (@calciomio) August 13, 2017

In fairness there was little the Juventus man, who was shown a yellow card, could do as he was left out to sea by his defenders. Immobile stepped up and fired home from the spot to give Lazio the advantage.