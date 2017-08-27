Cagliari punish Kessie miscue to stun the San Siro

Joao Pedro fired Cagliari level at AC Milan, as they pounced upon a Franck Kessie mistake to carve the Rossoneri open.

Ivorian Kessie lost possession on the edge of his own box after receiving the ball from Gianluigi Donnarumma, allowing the Sardinians swiftly burst through, with Joao Pedro smartly finding the bottom corner.

The goal makes it 1-1 midway through the second half.