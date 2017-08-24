Champions League draw: Best and worst case scenarios for Juventus, Napoli and Roma

Italian sides, Juventus aside, have generally underperformed in Europe’s elite club competition in recent years and will be looking to put an end to that this season, especially with Serie A getting four automatic places in next season’s tournament.

Due to Roma’s failure to make it beyond the playoff last season, it was just Napoli and Juventus flying the Italian flag, while Lazio have also previously failed to qualify from the playoff in 2015/16.

The Partenopei overcame Serie A’s playoff complex this season to breeze through to the group stages at the expense of Nice, meaning there will be three Italian sides in the tournament proper this year.

Juventus, as Serie A champions and Champions League finalists in two of the last three seasons, will go into the draw in pot one, meaning they will avoid the powerhouses of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea, but could be drawn against some big names from pot two.

For Napoli and Roma, meanwhile, they will no doubt be hoping to come up against Benfica, Skakhtar Donetsk or Spartak Moscow from this pot, while a much-weakened Monaco could also be a preferential draw.

Oddly, pot two seems stronger than pot one, and the preferred draw for the Old Lady would surely be to face Porto in a repeat of last season’s round of 16 meeting.

Pot three hosts both Napoli and Roma, who cannot be drawn against Juve, leaving Premier League runners up Tottenham Hotspur as the strongest of the bunch, with a number of other potential banana skins in there.

The strongest side in pot four is undoubtedly RB Leipzig, who took the German Bundesliga by storm last season, and will be looking to surprise many of Europe’s better known names as they make their Champions League debut.

Pot one: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Benfica, Monaco, Spartak Moscow, Shakhtar Donetsk.

Pot two: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, Manchester City, Porto, Manchester United.

Pot three: Napoli, Tottenham Hotspur, Basel, Olypiakos, Anderlecht, Liverpool, Roma, Besiktas.

Pot four: Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting CP, APOEL Nicosia, Feyenoord, NK Maribor, FK Qarabag, RB Leipzig.

