Champions League draw – How did the Italians fare?

Juventus, Roma and Napoli provided Serie A with three representatives in Thursday 2017/18 UEFA Champions League draw in Monte Carlo.

The Bianconeri can now look forward to a re-match of their quarter-final victory over Barcelona last season, the Azzurri face the might of Manchester City, while Roma face both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in Group C.

Dov Schiavone and Nicholas Carroll gave their initial reactions to the draw and the challenge ahead for the three Italian clubs competing.

