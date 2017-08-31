Crotone clinch deal for Roma youngster

Crotone have completed the loan signing of Roma teenager Marco Tumminello on the final day of the summer transfer window.

The 18 year-old, who had previously featured for Palermo at youth level, joined Roma in 2012 and made his Serie A debut in January 2016.

Having previously targeted AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone, attention turned swiftly to Tumminello with Crotone signing the forward on loan for the remainder of the season.

Cutrone was thought to be a valid target for the Pitagorici, but having started the season so brightly for the Rossoneri they were forced to look elsewhere.

Tumminello will likely compete with Marcello Trotta and Ante Budimir for a place up top for Crotone.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here