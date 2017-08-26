Dzeko calmly slots home to give Roma the advantage

It didn’t take long for Roma to go ahead against Inter on Saturday, as Edin Dzeko calmly slotted home in the 15th minute against Inter.

Radja Nainggolan made a superb pass over the top to find the Bosnian striker, who took the ball down with an exquisite touch.

While Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic managed to get a hand on the effort, it wasn’t enough to keep Roma from taking the advantage in Saturday’s high profile encounter.