Everything AC Milan fans need to know about KF Shkëndija

With AC Milan set to take on little known Macedonian side KF Shkëndija in the Europa League play-offs, the club have given the Rossoneri fans a little guide to their team, with some surprising revelations.

If you want to find out more about KF Shkëndija, you can visit their website or follow them on Facebook.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here