FIFA 2017 Challenge – Game 2 | Inter v Fiorentina | Serie A

With the Italian football season underway, Padraig and Dov continue their head-to-head on FIFA 17 with the big match from Serie A in week 1.

Given Dov took a 1-0 lead after trouncing Padriag in their opening fixure, the young Irishman will be after a win with the Inter, who welcome Dov’s Fiorentina to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday evening.

Did he level the overall score? Find out below…

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here