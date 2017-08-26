Juventus produce sensational comeback at Genoa

Paulo Dybala was the hero for Juventus who came from two goals down to beat Genoa 4-2 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday evening, with Juan Cuadrado also getting on the scoresheet in a sensational match.

Things looked good for the home team early on as a Miralem Pjanic own goal put the Grifone ahead after just 20 seconds, then Andrey Galabinov doubled the lead from the penalty spot seven minutes in.

However, a Paulo Dybala brace, first slotting home from 12 yards out, then firing into the top corner, also from the penalty spot both before half-time brought the Bianconeri level.

Cuadrado completed the comeback just after the hour with a brilliant take down and turn, before firing into the back of the net. While Dybala got his third in time added on.

VAR was the star of the show in Serie A once more, as both spot kicks were given after referee Luca Banti consulted a video reply.

It also marked the first win in a Serie A match for Juventus in which they trailed by two goals for the first time since March 6, 2004, when they beat Brescia 3-2.

An absolute barnstorming start saw Genoa take the lead just 20 seconds in after Pandev galloped down the right before firing in a low cross, which took a touch off Miralem Pjanic and rolled into the far corner.

Immediately after the goal, Juventus went up the other and but Gonzalo Higuain was denied by the outstretched hand of Mattia Perin.

It didn’t stop there for Genoa as they were two in front after seven minutes with another VAR penalty decision going against Juventus.

Daniele Rugani looked to have fouled Galabinov in the penalty area and referee Banti went to the video assistant for clarification before pointing to the spot. Galabinov then stepped up to slot home.

Juventus did pull one back through Dybala, who slotted home Pjanic’s cutback cross from 12 yards out. The goal was his 48th in Serie A, but only his second with his right foot.

Dybala was denied by Perin, and Higuain shot wide after Genoa gifted the ball to their opponents.

Darko Lazovic provided a great chance to Galabinov, but Bulgarian headed just wide of Buffon’s left post.

Genoa were causing real problems on the counter attack, as Galabinov and Pandec both provided good out balls for the home team.

Perin had to be alert again and made a fantastic double save. First from Dybala, then getting low to deny Mandzukic’s rebound.

Then on the stroke of half-time, Juventus were level with VAR again proving pivotal.

Lazovic looked to have handled a goal bound Mandzukic shot, and after a period of confusion, Banti again pointed to the spot and Dybala made no mistake, smashing into the top corner.

Juventus were almost ahead immediately after the break through Higuain, but the Argentine dragged his shot wide of the post.

However, just after the hour Cuadrado did complete the Bianconeri comeback, getting on the end of a Mandzukic ball over the top, before cutting inside and firing into he top corner.

Genoa were almost back level moments later, but Laxalt’s low shot from distance went inches wide of Buffon’s post. Lazovic also had a shot saved by the Juventus goalkeeper.

From there Genoa struggled to break through the Bianconeri backline, with Buffon only making one save of note, low to deny Raffaele Palladino.

Dybala then made sure of the result, firing in a low shot past Perin to grab hit hat-trick.