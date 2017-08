Genoa welcome Juventus to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris as Serie A matchday two gets underway, with the home side looking to get their first win of the new season.

Cagliari were 3-0 victims of Juventus on the opening weekend, with Genoa unable to breakdown Sassuolo in Reggio Emilia.

Massimiliano Allegri has gone for an almost unchanged Bianconeri side, to that which overcame the Isolani, with the only difference being Claudio Marchisio making way for Sami Khedira.