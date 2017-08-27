Hearbreak for Chievo as Lazio grab late winner

An 89th minute goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic grounded the Flying Donkeys as Lazio emerged from their encounter against Chievo with a 2-1 win.

Ciro Immobile put the visitors ahead 11 minutes in, but Manuel Pucciarelli levelled just after the half hour which looked to have secured a point for the Flying Donkeys. However, Milinkovic-Savic popped up at the death for Simone Inzaghi’s men.

Chievo started well, looking to get the ball wide and put the ball into the box, but it was Lazio who were first on the scoresheet.

A corner was swung in close to Stefano Sorrentino, but he missed it and Immobile was there to head home at the bar post.

From there Chievo took the game to the away side, almost entirely pinning them inside their own half.

Roberto Inglese had a header acrobatically saved by Thomas Strakosha, then Lucas Castro, and Ivan Radovanovic both had good efforts wide of goal.

Lazio did have one other first half opportunity through Immobile, but after being put in on goal, his touch to round Sorrentino was too heavy and the ball rolled out for a goal kick.

Chievo were level just after the half hour, as a Radovanovic shot deflected into the path of Pucciarelli who smashed into the roof of the net.

Minutes later Strakosha had to be on alert once again as Roberto Inglese’s header looked destined for the goal.

After the break, Immobile almost headed Lazio into the lead, then at the other end Valter Birsa’s angled drive scraped the outside of the upright.

Inglese went close again, but his header was just wide of the post. While Immobile crashed an effort into the side netting after a great ball over the top by Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbian did get on the scoresheet late on, firing in from 25 yards out, into Sorrentino’s far right corner.