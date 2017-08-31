Barcelona youngster joins Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona have added to their squad this deadline day with Seung-Woo Lee moving to the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi from Barcelona.

The 19-year-old South Korean will join the Mastini on a four-year deal, although the Catalan side will hold a buy-back option for the first two years of his time in Verona.

Lee is a product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy and stood out as a talented player during his time there while he was also one of the players involved in the FIFA ban imposed on the club for their signings of underage players.

