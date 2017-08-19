Hellas Verona v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Napoli travel to the Stadio Bentegodi to take on newly promoted Hellas Verona, and will be looking to match Juventus’ 3-0 victory over Cagliari earlier on Saturday.

Partenopei coach Maurizio Sarri clearly has one eye on the Champions League playoff second leg with Nice, as Vlad Chiriches partners Kalidou Koulibaly in defence, while Amadou Diawara and Piotr Zieliniski replace Allan and Jorginho in the starting XI from the match in midweek. Dries Mertens is also rested with Arkadiusz Milik coming in upfront.

For Verona, Giampaolo Pazzini, starts from the bench with Daniele Verde preferred.

