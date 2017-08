Giampaolo Pazzini fired in Hellas Verona’s first goal upon their return to Serie A, as he slotted home a penalty against Napoli.

Elseid Hysaj received the first red card of the new campaign for a shove on Daniel Bessa in the box, and Pazzini blasted down the middle to give Verona a glimmer of hope and reduce the deficit to 3-1.