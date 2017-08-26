Icardi brace leads Inter past Roma

Inter remain perfect on the season thanks in large part to Mauro Icardi, who netted another brace on Saturday as the Nerazzurri downed Roma 3-1.

The Argentine netted twice in a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina last Sunday, and he continued his impressive start to the campaign despite Edin Dzeko’s opening marker in the 15th minute.

It made little difference in the end, as Icardi slotted home twice after the restart and Matias Vecino netted his first with the Nerazzurri, making Luciano Spalletti’s return to Rome a happy one.