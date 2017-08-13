Murgia miracle downs Juventus at the death
Alessandro Murgia emerged as Lazio’s hero thanks to stoppage time winner against Juventus to give Lazio a 3-2 Supercoppa Italiana win.
A double from Ciro Immobile had put the Biancocelesti ahead with 35 minutes left to play, but Paulo Dybala first bagged a freekick with five to play, before converting a penalty 91 minutes in.
As it looked like extra-time was inevitable, Murgia got on the end of a Jordan Lukaku cross to fire home and send the Lazio fans wild.
Going into the match at the Stadio Olimpico, Juventus were safe in the knowledge that they had overcome Lazio in their last two Supercoppa meetings – 2013 and 2015. And in addition, Lazio hadn’t beaten Juve in any competition since 2013.
Both of the Bianconeri’s big name signings – Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi – started the game on the bench, while Lazio’s Lucas Biglia replacement – Lucas Leiva – was brought straight into Simone Inzaghi’s team.
Gianluigi Buffon conceded the penalty after Immobile found a ton of space behind the Juventus defence, and all the legendary goalkeeper could do was bring the former Bianconeri youngster down. He then stepped up to slot home from the spot.
Immobile got number two, 10 minutes into the second half, leaping high above the Juventus backline to meet a Marco Parolo cross as Buffon stood motionless as the ball sailed by.
Just as it looked like things weren’t going to go Juventus way, Dybala curled home a freekick from just outside the penalty area with five minutes remaining.
The young Argentine then stepped up to convert a penalty one minute into injury time.
However, in the final seconds, Lukaku galloped down the left and as he got into the penalty area, his low cross found Murgia who made no mistake.
MATCH FACTS
- Juventus have lost two Supercoppa Italiana in a row for the first time.
- Last time Lazio scored three goals against Juventus was in March 2001 (4-1).
- Lazio scored against Juventus after seven meetings without a goal.
- Gianluigi Buffon has played his ninth Supercoppa Italiana, the joint most in the history of the competition (with Dejan Stankovic).
- Prior to tonight the last penalty faced by Juventus came in November 2016 against Chievo.
- Immobile has scored all his seven penalties taken for Lazio.
- Prior to today, Immobile had scored only one goal in 10 games against Juventus – Genoa in September 2012.
- Paulo Dybala has scored seven goals in eight games against Lazio since joining Juventus – the Biancocelesti are his favourite victim.
- Alessandro Murgia has scored with his first touch in the opposition box.