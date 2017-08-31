Inter defender completes late Torino switch

Inter full-back Cristian Ansaldi has agreed to move to Torino in the final hours of the transfer window, with the deal taking the form of a paid two year loan followed by an obligatory buyout clause.

The Argentinian international joined the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2016 from Zenit St. Petersburg, having previously had loan spells with both Atletico Madrid and Genoa.

Having seen Davide Zappacosta depart for a medical with Chelsea, the Granata were quick to bring in Ansaldi as his replacement in a deal that is understood to total a meagre €4 million.

With Inter recently bringing in Dalbert Henrique, first team opportunities at the Nerazzurri are at a premium and the 30-year-old is set to fill the void left by Zappacosta.

Ansaldi made 26 appearances in his relatively short stay at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, without troubling the scoreboard.

The former Rubin Kazan full-back is in line to make his Granata debut at Benevento after the international break.