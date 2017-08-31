Inter finally complete Karamoh move

Yann Karamoh has officially joined Inter from Caen on a two-year loan.

The Nerazzurri have been linked with the 19-year-old from quite some time now, and while the deal appeared to be off on Wednesday, the two sides managed to resolve their issues in time before the closure of the transfer window.

Karamoh penned a new deal with Caen before moving due to his contract expiring next summer, and Gazzetta dello Sport reports he has joined on a two-year loan with an obligation to make the move permanent for €6 million.

The youngster couldn’t hide his delight after joining the Nerazzurri, while stating he models his game after new PSG man Neymar.

“I’m very happy to be at Inter,” Karamoh told Sky Sport Italia. “My inspiration is Neymar, he’s my favourite player. I’ve chosen number 17. Forza Inter!”

Karamoh is expected to begin training with his new Inter teammates on Friday.