Inter v Fiorentina: Official Line-Ups

Inter host Fiorentina at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in the opening game of their Serie A campaign.

The Nerazzurri start Borja Valero and Matias Vecino in midfield, in what is a very special game for them given they both arrived from Fiorentina this summer. Captain Mauro Icardi is leading the line up front.

The Viola reply with the new signings Giovanni Simeone in attack, Marco Benassi, Valentin Eysseric and Gil Dias behind him, with star Federico Chiesa missing out due to a ban.

