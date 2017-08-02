Inter winger remains on Chelsea radar

Chelsea are reportedly willing to offer up to €25 million in an attempt to reunite Antonio Conte with Inter winger Antonio Candreva.

The Nerazzurri seem intent on keeping hold of Ivan Perisic given Manchester United have so far been unwilling to meet their €55m valuation.

As a result reports indicate Inter are willing to let go of Candreva instead, with Premium Sport stating Chelsea will make a €25m bid for the Italian international.

It remains to be seen whether the offer meets the Nerazzurri’s demands, as they only signed the 30-year-old from Lazio last summer for €22m.

Candreva previously worked with Conte from 2014 to 2016 when the current Chelsea manager was boss of the Italian national team.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!