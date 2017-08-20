Inter’s Spalletti era underway with early Icardi brace

Conor Clancy Date: 20th August 2017 at 9:08pm
Inter got their season up and running in the best possible way after being awarded a penalty just minutes into their Serie A opener with Fiorentina.

Captain Mauro Icardi stepped up and cooly converted, giving Luciano Spalletti’s Biscione a 1-0 lead.

Before long, Inter doubled their advantage and it was Icardi again who got the goal with an excellent header.

 

