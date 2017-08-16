Jorginho slots home from the spot, but was it a penalty?

Napoli made it 2-0 on the night after Mertens was fouled by Christophe Jallet on the right hand edge of the penalty area, though it looked to have been just outside the box.

Jorginho stepped up and coolly slotted past Yoan Cardinale into the left-hand corner, sending the goalkeeper in the opposite direction.

But whether or not the initial foul was inside the penalty area is up for debate.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here